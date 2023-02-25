Bristol City confirm double player departure

Bristol City have confirmed that Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Owers have joined non-league side Yeovil Town on loan.

The Championship club continue to make the most of loan deals for their young players – with the likes of Dylan Kadji and Joe Low leaving on such moves in January.

Now, City have confirmed the departures of two more youngsters.

Owers, 20, and Palmer-Houlden, 18, have signed for National League side Yeovil on loan until the end of the season.

The former is an all-action midfielder that has enjoyed spells away with non-league sides Gloucester City and Bath City previously.

Palmer-Houlden, meanwhile, was on loan at Chippenham Town earlier this season before being recalled by the Robins.

The teenage striker has enjoyed a fruitful 2022/23 campaign with City’s U23s but now turns his attention to the National League.

Yeovil hope to have both players available for their game against York City this afternoon.

The Glovers are 20th in the table – only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

The Verdict

City’s academy has proven a key asset for them in recent years – with the likes of Tommy Conway, Cam Pring, Max O’Leary and Sam Bell making their presence felt this season.

But part of the reason they’ve been able to successfully make that transition is the Robins’ effective use of loan deals.

Owers and Palmer-Houlden could be the next two to benefit. Joining Yeovil to aid with their relegation battle will certainly be a learning experience for the young duo.

City fans may be keeping a closer eye on how the Glovers get on as a result.