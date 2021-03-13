Bristol City confident over striking player agreement with ace as contract runs down

Bristol City are confident that midfielder Liam Walsh will eventually sign a new contract with the club before his current deal expires at the end of the season, per Bristol Live.

Walsh has endured a frustrating campaign so far having suffered an injury in training earlier on in the season that has prevented him from making an impact for them. There would have been hopes he could build on the impressive loan spell he had in League One with Coventry City last term, making 25 appearances in which he scored three and assisted five (Sofascore) as he helped the club to promotion.

It is believed that Walsh could be set for an imminent return to the first-team squad for the Robins, with the midfielder having potentially having a chance of making the squad for the trip to Birmingham City. That comes after the 23-year-old completed the full 90 minutes of in midweek for the under23s against Queens Park Rangers.

“Quiz:

1 of 24 Has Gary O'Neil retired from his playing career? Yes No

It is now being reported by Bristol Live that the club believe there is a strong chance that they will sort out a new deal with Walsh before his current one expires in the summer. While the midfielder is thought to be keen to commit his future to the club as well and is targeting a strong season for the Robins next term.

The verdict

This is a massive positive for the Robins, who are going to face a vital summer transfer window as the club look to ensure the squad is strong enough to challenge for promotion next term. Bristol City have been devastated on the injury front so far this campaign, which has not helped their chances of going on and really mounting a push for the top six.

Walsh would have been gearing up for a real breakthrough campaign for the Robins after returning from his excellent loan spell with Coventry. However, injuries have denied him the chance to keep his momentum going and from establishing himself in Bristol City’s midfield.

The 23-year-old has plenty of quality and talent and you think that now he is nearing fitness he would be a real asset for the club. Keeping a player with such potential seems to be a very sensible move and they will hope that this current update proves accurate and that something is sorted out before his deal expires.