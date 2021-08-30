Bristol City closing in on six-figure swoop for EFL defender

Bristol City are set to sign Carlisle United defender George Tanner in a deal worth £300,000, according to the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

Tanner, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, left Old Trafford for Carlisle last summer, having spent time on loan at Morecambe and Salford City.

The 21-year-old right-back has since made 48 appearances for the Cumbrians, establishing himself as a key player for the club.

Last season, Tanner made 37 appearances in League Two, scoring three goals and chipping in with two assists from full-back.

Having featured in each of Carlisle’s first five games of this season, Tanner now looks set to make the big jump to the Championship with Bristol City.

According to Laurie Whitwell, the Robins are set to sign Tanner for around £300,000, with his contract at Brunton Park up at the end of the season.

City have endured a relatively quiet summer, with Andy King, Matty James and Rob Atkinson arriving at Ashton Gate on permanent deals.

It has been a busy summer on the outgoings front for Carlisle, though, with defender Aaron Hayden among the high-profile departures following his move to Wrexham in the National League.

The Verdict

This is a surprising bit of transfer news to be fair.

In fairness, Tanner has hardly set the world alight and earned rave reviews whilst at Carlisle, so it’s undoubtedly a big move for him at this stage of his career.

City have clearly seen something in the young defender, though, and he clearly has talent and potential having come through the ranks at Man United.