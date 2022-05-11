Bristol City closing in on signing of 24-year-old EFL player

Bristol City are close to completing a deal to sign versatile Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes, according to Bristol World.

The 24-year-old is out of contract following the 2021-22 League One season, where he made 40 appearances for the U’s, scoring eight times and assisting six goals as they just missed out on a play-off place.

Despite playing in central midfield and attacking midfield for the majority of his time at the Kassam Stadium since arriving from Glenavon in January 2019, the Northern Irish-born player spent most of the previous campaign out on the right flank – either as a winger or a wing-back.

Quiz: 24 facts every Bristol City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. Who is the club's all-time leading scorer? Scott Murray Arnold Rodgers Tom Ritchie John Atyeo

His performances earlier in the season saw Huddersfield Town linked to his services, although the Terriers did not make a move for him in January in the end.

Sykes was watched though by City boss Nigel Pearson recently and talks have taken place at the Robins’ training ground between both parties, with Oxford boss Karl Robinson hinting last week that a move was on the cards for the midfielder after he was left out of the club’s final match of the season against Doncaster Rovers.

The Verdict

If Sykes wants to force his way into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad on a regular basis then he will need to be performing week in, week out in the Championship ideally.

Bristol City look set to offer him that chance, and if Nigel Pearson is planning on sticking with a 3-4-1-2 formation that he used quite a lot last season then Sykes could be a very useful asset at wing-back.

It isn’t a position that Sykes had played before this season, but under Karl Robinson he looked very creative throughout the year from out wide and that will be attractive to Pearson.

There may be some competition for his services in the next week or so, but City look to be confident of securing a deal and it would be a deserved step up to the second tier for Sykes if a deal is completed.