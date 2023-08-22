Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Adam Murphy within the coming days.

According to the Irish Independent, the 18-year-old has told St. Pat’s that he would like to explore a move to the Robins this summer.

It was initially reported that City were in pole position to sign the midfielder, but no agreement had yet been reached with the League of Ireland side.

City are now hopeful of agreeing a deal after getting the green signal from Murphy that he is interested in completing a move.

Nigel Pearson is looking to bolster his midfield options following the sale of Alex Scott to Bournemouth earlier in the window.

Who is Adam Murphy?

The midfielder has become a key part of the Dublin side as they look to challenge for the League of Ireland title this season.

As the Irish league campaign comes to a close in the coming weeks, St. Pat’s are just four points from the top spot, while also still competing in the FAI Cup.

However, with Murphy coming to the end of his contract, this could be the club’s last chance to cash-in on his value.

The 18-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in the Irish top flight, emerging as a bright young talent in the side.

Murphy previously attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, as well as clubs across Europe, but the Robins have emerged as the leading contenders to seal his signature.

What is the latest surrounding Adam Murphy’s future amid Bristol City interest?

It is believed that the Saints would be entitled to a six-figure sum in compensation if he departed in November but the Robins are willing to pay a larger fee to complete the deal now.

Murphy was offered a new deal by the Irish side, but it is now expected that he will turn that down in favour of a move to Bristol.

A medical is set to take place this week as City close in on their latest summer signing.

Murphy will join a small contingent of Irish players at Ashton Gate that already includes Mark Sykes, Max O’Leary and Jason Knight.

Pearson’s side have seen a number of fresh faces arrive this summer, as the team looks to compete in the top half of the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Pearson has any immediate first team plans for Murphy, or if he is being earmarked as one for the future.

Will Adam Murphy be a good signing for Bristol City?

Murphy has overcome a slight injury setback to cement himself as an important part of St. Pat’s’ impressive campaign.

At just 18, he has shown great maturity in the side and definitely looks like a bright prospect.

It remains to be seen whether he is truly ready for Championship football, so perhaps time in the underage squad or out on loan might be beneficial for his development and transition to English football.

City have made a mixed start to the season following the departure of Scott to the Cherries, earning four points from their opening three fixtures.