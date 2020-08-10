Bristol City closing in on key arrivals

Bristol City are closing in on two coaching additions to add to Dean Holden’s backroom staff as they look ahead to the 2020/21 season.

The Robins will be hoping that this coming campaign is the one where they are finally promoted to the Premier League and it looks as though Holden is the man they are going to trust to take the reins permanently from Lee Johnson.

His backroom staff is beginning to be formed, too, with Gregor MacGregor revealing that Paul Simpson and Keith Downing – both in the England youth set-up – are set to be on their way in:

Exclusive: #BristolCity are in advanced negotiations to bring in two @England coaches to form Dean Holden's backroom team: Paul Simpson (U19s coach) and Keith Downing (U20s coach). More on @bristolcitylive soon. #YoungLions — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) August 10, 2020

Two coaches with fair experience in the game and obviously with working with young players, it looks as though things are finally taking shape at Ashton Gate after so long without them coming to a new managerial decision.

The Verdict

Robins fans will be pleased to see that progress is being made now for next season but it’s likely the jury will be out on those that are appointed until a fair few games into the campaign.

Holden will want to prove himself as the main man this coming season, and he will be looking for his coaching appointments to help him do exactly that at Ashton Gate.