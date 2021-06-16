Bristol City closing in on double transfer deal

Bristol City are said to be in advanced talks to sign midfield duo Andy King and Matty James, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

Both players are seemingly set to depart their current clubs at the end of this month, with their current contracts running down towards expiry and it appears that a move to the Robins could be in the offing.

It is said that Nigel Pearson is interested in linking up with the two players that he managed during his time in charge of Leicester City and is hopeful that they can aid the Sky Bet Championship side’s promotion bid in the 2021/22 campaign.

The report goes on to state that the club are growing increasingly confident that they can bring in both players on free transfers this summer.

James is set to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of this month after making 117 appearances across nine years whilst King’s deal with Belgian side OH Leuven is also set to run out after he signed for them in January.

The Verdict

This would be a serious coup for Bristol City as they would be bringing in two players who know the Championship like the back of their hand.

Pearson obviously knows the duo well from his time at Leicester and he will be understandably hopeful of getting the best out of their ageing legs if they do indeed move to Ashton Gate.

Free transfers come with low risk and you can understand why the Robins are heading down this route, as it means they won’t feel as hard done by if the players don’t succeed during their time with the club.

James and King will add some much needed steel in the middle of the park and I believe these could be very shrewd additions indeed for the club moving forwards.