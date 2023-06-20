Derby County reportedly have a whole host of signings lined up as Paul Warne prepares to strengthen his squad for a promotion push in League One next season.

But it appears that some of his squad could be set for departures as funds are freed up to make further moves happen.

David McGoldrick has already departed for his boyhood club Notts County, with the Magpies beating County to his signature, and another key player from the 2022-23 season is being eyed up elsewhere.

Bristol City make offers for Jason Knight

As revealed last week by BristolLive, Bristol City have been eyeing up Derby's 22-year-old versatile midfielder Jason Knight, and that is regardless of whether or not their hot prospect Alex Scott moves on to the Premier League for an eight-figure fee or not.

That interest has now become more concrete as the Robins have made two bids for Knight, according to The Telegraph's John Percy - both of which have been turned down by the Rams.

The highest offer that City have put on the table for the Republic of Ireland international is £1.5 million, which has been rejected by the League One outfit.

However, it is believed that Nigel Pearson's side are getting closer to County's valuation of the 22-year-old as they look to add him to their three other signings in Rob Dickie, Haydon Roberts and Ross McCrorie.

Should Derby County cash in on Jason Knight?

Derby are at somewhat of a crossroads with Knight due to his contract situation.

County triggered the option in his deal to make sure his contract only now expires in June 2024, but a dilemma now arises - do they keep Knight until the end of next season and risk losing him for minimal compensation or do they cash in now for seven figures and re-invest?

The financial picture at Pride Park is not known, but David Clowes will want the club to be self-sufficient whilst having a squad capable of challenging for promotion in 2023-24.

It's a hard balance to perfect, but every player has their price and if Bristol City up their bid just a little bit more, then it looks like Knight could be off.

It would be hard to stand in the way of a player with little time left on his deal, especially when an ambitious Championship club is coming calling, but considering he did not contribute much in the way of goals and assists last season, perhaps Knight is replaceable in the eyes of Warne.