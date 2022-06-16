Bristol City closing in on another new recruit as deal agreed for European talent

Bristol City are set to sign keeper Stefan Bajic on a three-year deal when his contract expires in the summer.

The 20-year-old is currently at St Ettiene but he spent the second half of the previous campaign with Ligue 2 outfit Pau FC, where he impressed as they secured a top-half finish.

However, with his deal running down, there were always doubts about there Bajic would be playing his football next season but it appears he will be joining the Robins.

That’s after reporter Loïc Tanzi confirmed that Nigel Pearson’s side have won the race to land the French U21 international, who had also been attracting attention from a Belgian side.

Once the move does go through it will continue what has been a very busy start to the summer window for Bristol City, who have moved to bring in Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes on free transfers as well.

Bajic will be competing with Daniel Bentley and Max O’Leary who are currently both still at the club for the number one shirt.

The verdict

This seems like an exciting signing for Bristol City because Bajic arrives with good pedigree having featured in the French top-flight on occasions in the past before getting a regular run in the second tier this season.

As well as that, he has represented France at U21 level where there is plenty of talented players in the squad.

So, this seems like another shrewd move from the Robins who have done well to strengthen the squad despite not having a big budget to work with.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.