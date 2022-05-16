Bristol City closing in on 24-year-old, medical underway

Bristol City are closing in on a deal with Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes, with the midfielder undergoing a medical with the club today, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke.

According to O’Rourke, the medical is taking place ahead of the 24-year-old joining the Championship club on a free transfer.

Sykes joined Oxford United in January 2019 and has gone on to make 136 appearances for the U’s in all competitions.

In those matches, the versatile midfielder has played on the left, right, and through the centre, scoring 11 goals and registering 21 assists.

Eight of those goals and eight of those assists came in 2021/22, when Sykes made 45 appearances across all competitions.

Having signed for the U’s on a two-and-a-half-year deal back in January 2019, the 24-year-old’s current deal runs out this summer – freeing him up to join Bristol City as a free agent.

Quiz: 24 facts every Bristol City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. Who is the club's all-time leading scorer? Scott Murray Arnold Rodgers Tom Ritchie John Atyeo

It was reported in recent days that the Robins were close to completing a deal with Sykes, and it now appears that the deal is progressing at pace.

The Verdict

With finances not endless in the Championship, any transfers that offer value for a low fee will likely be explored and Sykes coming in on a free transfer certainly represents shrewd business for Bristol City.

Eight goals and eight assists this season are not statistics that are easy to rack up, and as well as producing those numbers, the 24-year-old offers plenty of versatility in the midfield.

In that sense, any side would love to have Sykes on their books, so Bristol City have done well to get a deal done ahead of any other potential suitors.

Come the end of next season, we could look back at this move as really smart business by the Robins.