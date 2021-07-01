Bristol City close to making major transfer breakthrough

Bristol City are close to agreeing a deal with Oxford United for defender Rob Atkinson.

The centre-back has been on the Robins’ radar going into the summer window and they have already had a bid of around £1.4m turned down for Atkinson by the League One side.

However, progress has been made after further negotiations, with Bristol Live revealing that an agreement is expected to be reached shortly and that some sources have claimed it’s already sorted in principal.

That would mean that the 22-year-old would be free to discuss personal terms with the Robins and then a medical would be scheduled before the deal is finalised. The update states there is a confidence that all of that could happen before the weekend.

Bringing in Atkinson would be a real coup for Nigel Pearson as the defender was outstanding in the third tier last season and his form had attracted plenty of attention, with Celtic thought to be monitoring the player.

Following the decision to re-sign Nathan Baker, this is expected to be the final centre-back addition the club would make this summer.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Bristol City because Atkinson is a very good player with the potential to get even better.

His height and strength means he will be able to cope physically against strikers, whilst he is also capable in possession, so he has all the qualities to star at this level.

The Robins are probably one centre-back short and if this deal is finalised, which seems as though it will happen, Pearson will have some very good options at the back heading into the new season.

