This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are currently in advanced negotiations to strike a deal for QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong, although they could be gazumped by divisional rivals Stoke City.

As first reported by Football Insider transfer guru Pete O'Rourke, City are making strides in their bid to prize away the prospect from Championship rivals QPR. Bristol Live have since added that the Robins initiated talks last week ahead of a potential deal, which is yet to be struck.

John Fallon of the Irish Examiner however has claimed that Stoke are set to make their own move for the Republic of Ireland international, and there could be a real battle for the youngster's services.

Armstrong's contract at Loftus Road is set to expire at the end of next season after the R's triggered a one-year extension option in his agreement this summer, and there's reportedly no indication that he'll be looking to pen fresh terms.

Bristol City fan pundit hails potential signing of QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong

The 21-year-old has scored just four times from 64 appearances for the West London outfit, although that hasn't deterred Football League World's resident Bristol City fan pundit Tom Sandy, who is a fan of Armstrong's raw potential and has drawn comparisons to Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo came through the Robins' successful academy system, spending time on loan with Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland before fully graduating into the first-team foray.

The Ghana international forward scored just twice in his first full season in the senior set-up but went on to tally up 12 strikes and make 15 assists over the next eighteen months, earning a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

Semenyo scored eight times for the Cherries in the top-flight last term and Tom believes that Armstrong could be a similar success story for City in good time.

"Obviously last season we acquired Rob Dickie for a cut-price [fee] and he's gone on to do fantastically for us and I think we're getting a similar kind of steal with Armstrong," Tom explained to Football League World.

"He's very young, 21 years old, Irish international which means he'll be familiar with some of our squad - the likes of Mark Sykes, Max O'Leary, Jason Knight, they're all around that camp as well.

"His goalscoring record is something which maybe brings concerns, he's got three [Championship] goals in 61 appearances, three goals and three assists in 38 appearances last season but only 19 of them were starts, and he's just a very raw talent at the moment - that'll come with age I think.

Sinclair Armstrong's 23/24 Championship stats for QPR, as per FotMob Appearances 33 Starts 19 Goals 3 Assists 3 xG 6.08 Successful dribbles 27 Touches in opposition box 92

"He reminds me a lot of Antoine Semenyo, very similar profile of player, you saw how his output at Ashton Gate increased year-on-year, he really improved and if we can get a similar kind of system around Armstrong I don't see why he couldn't thrive in a City shirt.

"Given the fact he's got a year left on his contract and his track record, he hasn't got the stats to back up a high price tag and that's why I think that we could probably get him for maybe £1 million, slightly less would be the hope.

"I guess we'll see, he's a very different profile to what we've got at the moment and I'd definitely be excited about signing him."

QPR's Sinclair Armstrong would be an exciting long-term investment for Bristol City

Tom's verdict on Armstrong is fair and balanced, as while there's acceptance and acknowledgment of the forward's current outlay, he's also looking at the bigger picture regarding future potential.

Armstrong has that in abundance, with his directness and athleticism representing promising key traits that can be developed further.

By Tom's own admission, Armstrong is a raw talent, but he possesses an exciting long-term profile and we've already seen how he can cause Championship defences serious problems through his speed and powerful presence, which vindicates City's interest as they often look to cultivate high potential at the early developmental stages.

It makes further sense given that academy graduate Tommy Conway is set to leave this summer ahead of the final year of his own contract, and while expecting Armstrong to immediately match his goal return may be a tall order, there's little doubt that he could have a leading influence in years to come.