Highlights Bristol City are searching for a new manager after Nigel Pearson's unexpected departure, with John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones among the potential candidates.

Frank Lampard, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea, is also being considered for the role, despite his poor record as caretaker manager.

Clinton Morrison and Paul Merson questioned the decision to sack Pearson, believing that the team was not far off from the play-off places and suggested other candidates like John Terry and Liam Manning. They also discussed the influence of Wayne Rooney's appointment at Birmingham City on the decision-making process.

Bristol City are on the hunt for a new manager following the surprise exit of Nigel Pearson.

The Robins parted company with Pearson last Sunday following the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City, with the 60-year-old departing after just over two-and-a-half years in charge at Ashton Gate.

Curtis Fleming is currently in caretaker charge, and he led his side to a 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with Rob Dickie's second-half strike sealing all three points.

City are now 11th in the Championship table, four points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 5th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 15 2 23 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22 11 Bristol City 15 0 21 12 Middlesbrough 15 -1 21 13 Stoke City 15 -2 20 14 Swansea City 15 2 19 15 Birmingham City 15 -1 19 16 Watford 15 0 18

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are on the Robins' list of candidates to replace Pearson, while Oxford United manager Liam Manning is also said to be under consideration.

However, another name in the frame is former Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard, as per ITV journalist Ross Arnott.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in May after a disappointing spell as caretaker manager, winning just one, drawing two and losing eight of his 11 games in charge.

What did Clinton Morrison and Paul Merson say?

Morrison criticised the Robins for their decision to sack Pearson when sitting just a few points from the play-off places.

"When we saw it, that he (Pearson) had been sacked, I was really surprised," Morrison said on Sky Sports.

"I know that the chairman is ambitious and they've spent money, but they weren't a million miles away.

"I was really surprised that Pearson lost his job."

When asked about the potential appointment of Lampard, Morrison said: "It could turn out to be a good move.

"Frank when he went to Derby did a good job, I know they missed out in the play-off final, but he did go and do a good job.

"You know what some of these clubs like, they like the big names going to their football club.

"They do like the big names, it's like pure Hollywood.

"I'm looking at other names like John Eustace, who did a brilliant job at Birmingham City, I know (Liam) Manning is doing a brilliant job at Oxford at the moment, Curtis Fleming is already there and then you've got John Terry on the list as well.

"It does look like it will be between Frank Lampard and John Eustace."

Merson agreed with Morrison's view, and he believes that the appointment of Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City could have influenced the thinking of the City owners.

"All you've got is a lorry load of young kids, Nigel was doing a great job and this is what happens," Merson said.

"Now all of a sudden, the owner goes 'look at Birmingham, everyone's mentioning Birmingham now, Wayne Rooney's the manager, nobody ever mentions Bristol City, now I'll go and get Frank Lampard and there'll be headlines'.

"We talk about Birmingham now, I'm looking at Birmingham's results, I never looked at Birmingham's results, now I'm looking because Wayne Rooney's the manager."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Would Frank Lampard be a good appointment for Bristol City?

Lampard would be a risky appointment for the Robins.

While he has achieved some success, such as leading Derby to the play-off final, guiding Chelsea to a top four finish and keeping Everton in the Premier League, there is feeling that he is yet to prove himself as a manager.

If City are keen to bring in a big name, the appointment of Rooney at Birmingham should act as a warning to the board, with Rooney picking up just one point from his first four games in charge at St Andrew's.

Lampard does deserve another opportunity as a manager, but he could be too much of a gamble for the Robins at this point.