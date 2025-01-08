This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It's been claimed by our Bristol City fan pundit that Harry Darling wouldn't break into the Robins' starting XI if he completed a January move to Ashton Gate from Swansea City.

Darling has been in excellent form for the Swans this season, starting every Championship fixture, but he's out of contract at the end of the current season, and it's been claimed by Darren Witcoop that the Robins and Birmingham City are keen to sign him.

The 25-year-old is into his third season in south Wales, and while Swansea are keen to retain him, manager Luke Williams recently revealed that talks over a new deal are set to be shelved until the end of the season, meaning there's a risk he could depart for free in the summer.

This isn't the first time that Bristol City have been linked with Darling, as they enquired about him towards the end of the summer transfer window, but the defender's contract situation could force Swansea's hand this time around.

Bristol City, Harry Darling claim made

We asked our Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, what he thought about his side's links to Darling, and he believes that while he'll be a good addition, he can't see the Swansea man breaking into the starting XI thanks to the depth that the Robins have at the back.

Speaking to Football League World, Tom said: "In the last couple of days it’s come out that Bristol City are very interested in signing Harry Darling. I don’t know how concrete the rumour is. It’s a rumour that circulated towards the end of the summer as well that we were reportedly interested in him, but nothing came of it.

"It would be a very astute signing. We’d be able to get him for cheap because he’s out of contract in the summer. Whether it’s a position we need right now, I don’t think he wouldn’t break into our starting defence at the moment. I don’t think he’s better than Vyner, and he’s definitely not better than Dickie, and McNally, on form, is probably our best centre-back.

"He’s a left-sided centre-back, which is pretty good, and I think he’d be a good signing because we are really lacking players who are going to be under contract in the summer.

"Kal Naismith will probably be on his way out, because of his lack of game time and his contract is running out, and we have other players who are running out of contracts, so it makes sense to pick up another centre-back for depth and to have another centre-back on the books.

"Atkinson will be coming back from loan at the end of the season, so it makes sense to make a signing now, but whether he’ll have a long-term future at the club. I’m not sure, but he’s a ball player and that’s something Manning would like.

“I think he’ll be a good signing. Birmingham are also interested, and they’ll probably be able to outbid us, but you’d like to think that he’ll have a say in the move as well, and Swansea to Bristol is not a long way to move your life and move your family, so it would make sense for him to make the move I think.

“He’s not exactly what we need, but it’s a logical signing to make, especially as he is running out of contract.”

Harry Darling is too good to be on the bench for Bristol City

Darling is enjoying his best season as a Swansea City player, and with the Swans just three points behind Bristol City in the Championship table, it would be a backwards step to leave a club where he's starting every game to sit on the Robins' bench.

You could understand if Darling left to sit on the bench of a Premier League club or even a top Championship side, but it would be a strange move to join Bristol City if he wasn't going to play.

However, if the defender did make the switch to BS3, he could well force his way into Liam Manning's starting XI as his form this season has been excellent.

As per Fotmob, Darling is in the top 10% of Championship centre-backs for duels won (129), blocks (6) and recoveries (100), whilst he's also in the top 10% of players in his position for touches (2,098), successful dribbles (8), touches in the opposition box (42), successful passes (1,546) and shots (28).

Harry Darling's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 26 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.6% Long ball accuracy 47.0% Chances created 12 Successful dribbles 8 Tackles won 47.4% Duels won 62.9% Aerial duels won 58.6%

Whilst the 25-year-old is an excellent defender, one of his biggest strengths is his ability to drive forward with the ball, and he's got more shots on target (11) and more fouls won (44) than any other Championship defender.

It's easy to see why clubs are interested in him, and it's perhaps a surprise that more clubs aren't keeping tabs on him given his form this season.

However, Darling will want to move somewhere where he's playing every week, just like he is at Swansea, so it leaves him with a decision to make this month.