Bristol City midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman has sealed a season-long loan move to League One side Birmingham City, and the Robins are looking to a Championship rival in a bid to replace him.

Gardner-Hickman's loan move to St Andrew's includes an option to buy, and Bristol City are looking to replace him straight away, with reports linking them with a move for Oxford United's Marcus McGuane.

The ex-Arsenal and Barcelona man worked with Robins' boss Liam Manning during his time as Oxford boss, and it's clear that he's a player he rates highly.

However, having only signed Gardner-Hickman on a permanent basis in January, the 22-year-old's time at Ashton Gate looks like it's come to an end, and McGuane looks set to fill his void in BS3.

Bristol City fan pundit unsure of whether Marcus McGuane is an upgrade on Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Our Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, is intrigued by McGuane's signing but is unsure about whether he's an upgrade on Gardner-Hickman. However, he has full faith in Manning making the right decision, having previously worked with McGuane.

Speaking to Football League World, Tom said: “Obviously, the news coming out is that Taylor Gardner-Hickman has completed a move to Birmingham City, and it looks likely that he’ll be replaced by McGuane of Oxford United.

“Firstly, on Gardner-Hickman, I completely understand. I assume the move is coming from the player’s camp, and I’d be surprised if it was the manager’s decision, as I don’t think we have too much depth in midfield, which is why we’re bringing in the replacement from Oxford United.

“But yeah, he played a lot of first-team football last season, but he looked less likely to play this season, and he’s our fourth choice central midfielder behind Jason Knight, Max Bird and Joe Williams, so I can see why he’d want the move.

“Birmingham City are a club with a lot of money, and they’re going to pay him what he wants, and he’s got the quality to play in League One, and play there well. Birmingham fans should be very happy with him because I think he’s a great footballer, technically very good, even though he sometimes lacks in certain areas, but I thought he was lacklustre in the cup game against Coventry, maybe because of stuff going on in the background. If you think you’re going to leave, you might not play your best.

“I don’t know what sort of deal is on the table for Birmingham to sign him from us, I completely understand it from his camp.

“From our camp, I don’t think McGuane is particularly an upgrade on TGH. I’ve looked at what Oxford fans have said about him, and he seems inconsistent, but on his day a fantastic player, and if we have a real core of players, he won’t be in that core.

“But we need players who will do the best they can when they’re given the opportunity and that’s what we need.

“His peak was under Manning at Oxford, and Manning’s obviously a big fan of him. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be looking to acquire him, which gives me confidence in the signing.

“I am excited to see what he’s able to bring to the table. I don’t necessarily think he’s an upgrade, but he’s not a downgrade either.

“I’m interested to see how he’ll play in a Bristol City shirt.”

Marcus McGuane could be an excellent signing for Bristol City

McGuane has shown over the past four or so years at the Kassam Stadium that he can be an excellent player for Oxford, and while he may not always be the most consistent, Manning clearly rates him and thinks he can offer something to Bristol City.

Robins fans should trust their manager's judgment in this situation, and while he may not start every game, McGuane could offer something useful to the Robins' squad.

Marcus McGuane's 2023/24 campaign at Oxford United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 39 Starts 32 Goals 1 Assists 3 Passing accuracy (%) 90% Total duels won (%) 51%

You don't play for the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona without having something about you, and at 25, there's still plenty of time for McGuane to continue developing and improving.

On the face of it, it may seem a strange move to let Gardner-Hickman depart and to replace him with McGuane, but if Manning believes it's the right call, then the Robins' faithful should back him.