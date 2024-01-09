Highlights Liam Manning has repeatedly talked about bravery in Bristol City's play and that paid off in their FA Cup match against West Ham United.

City showed resilience and control in their search for an equaliser, impressing with their performance.

Robins chiefs need to support Manning's vision by making ambitious transfer moves in order to compete for promotion.

Bravery is a word that Liam Manning has used a lot at Bristol City.

Since taking charge of the Robins as Nigel Pearson's replacement in November, it's often been the 38-year-old's go-to when asked what he wants to see from his players and at the London Stadium on Sunday it was exactly what he got.

Brave Bristol City earn an FA Cup third round replay

The Championship outfit went toe-to-toe with a West Ham United side that won the Europa Conference League last season and are sixth in the Premier League on merit in 2023/24, earning a replay courtesy of Tommy Conway's equaliser just after the hour.

The visitors looked up against it when the lineups were announced, David Moyes naming a full-strength XI, and the balance shifted even further in the Hammers' favour when, in the fifth minute, Jarrod Bowen took down Lucas Paqueta's glorious floated pass behind the defence, went around Max O'Leary, and fired into the net despite Cam Pring's best efforts on the line.

But heads did not drop. Quite the opposite, City responded bravely in a first half where both sides had their moments but O'Leary was much the busier of the keepers, and were braver still after the break when they took control of the game in the search for a leveller.

In the first 25 minutes of the second half, the Robins were outstanding - so good in fact that Manning admitted after the game it is a blueprint for how he wants his team to play moving forward.

They were not just trying to hit the Hammers in transition but to play through a Premier League midfield, and were fully deserving of the equaliser when it came - Joe Williams' first time through ball matching the Brazilian brilliance Paqueta had shown for the opener and Conway's finish a reminder of what an exciting prospect the 21-year-old is.

That goal woke the hosts up and some of Moyes' changes helped them wrestle back control of the game for the final 20 minutes or so but City never backed down, continuing to search for a winner right to the last rather than just settling for the replay.

Robins chiefs must back Liam Manning in January

Sunday's performance and result, in front of around 9,000 travelling fans, was a glimpse at what City can be under Manning but it's now time for the Robins chiefs to match the bravery shown on the pitch at the London Stadium.

Adam Murphy became the first signing under the new boss earlier this month, the South West club beating out reported Premier League interest to sign the highly-rated young Irishman, but that looks one for the future rather than a deal that will help the first team right now.

The investment made into the youth system is now seeing fruit, with O'Leary, Conway, Sam Bell, Cam Pring, and Zak Vyner all academy graduates who started and impressed against the Hammers, but it's now time to be brave in the transfer window to add the necessary pieces around them.

City were reportedly in for both Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle, who joined Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively, and those are exactly the sort of exciting additions that the Robins should be making.

The Ashton Gate club chiefs have made it clear they feel that a play-off push is possible this term and with their side four points back from the top six in 11th, they must show that same sort of ambition in the winter transfer window.

As Moyes remarked after Sunday's game, getting promoted out of the Championship is very, very difficult.

Teams around them in the table are making some bold moves, it's time for Jon Lansdown and co. to show bravery of their own and back Manning properly.