Bristol City chief hints at transfer ‘focus’ in future windows

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown has suggested signing a new striker is “something to focus on for the future”.

The Robins saw Famara Diedhiou, who scored 51 times in 169 appearances for the South West club, depart in the summer but did not replace him.

That leaves Nigel Pearson with Chris Martin, Nakhi Wells, Andi Weimann, and a host of young forwards, including Antoine Semenyo, to choose from but goalscoring has been an issue for City – with no side in the top half of the Championship scoring fewer than them this term.

Speaking on 3 Peaps in a Podcast, Lansdown addressed Pearson’s current forward options and dropped a hint about their future transfer plans.

Pressed on how City would fare were target man Martin injured, he said: “It’s not like we haven’t got other good forward players, we have Antoine (Semenyo) in there, you just don’t necessarily have that focal point.

“You’re always going to have that with a squad, but it gives you something to focus on for the future in terms of recruitment.”

Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, Ipswich Town forward Joe Pigott, and Blackpool striker Jerry Yates are among the players that were linked with the Robins over the summer but it seems unlikely they’ll do any significant business in January.

Having been written off by many ahead of the start of 2021/22, City have grown in confidence as the season has progressed and currently sit 10th – three points back from the top six.

The Verdict

City fans will like to hear that signing a new striker is on the club’s radar but it’s hard to see anything happening in January given their reluctance to spend much over the summer.

The past 18 months or so has not been easy for EFL clubs and given what we’ve seen elsewhere in the Championship, you can’t blame them for looking to be careful financially.

That said, you feel they’ll have to address their seeming lack of a consistent goalscorer if they’re to really push for promotion under Pearson in the coming years.

Martin, Wells, Weimann, and Semenyo are not bad forwards but at this point in time, none of them seem likely to go near to the 20-goal mark.

That’s what you need to really challenge in the Championship, so Pearson will want to see that sort of player brought in at some point.