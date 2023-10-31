Highlights Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown welcomes the passion of disappointed supporters but explains the decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson was made to make the team more competitive.

Lansdown acknowledges Pearson's likability and honesty but believes the team should be performing better considering the squad's potential.

The club's ultimate goal is to reach the Premier League, and Lansdown sees an opportunity for success with one of the potential replacements, John Eustace, Gary Rowett, or Nathan Jones.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown has responded to supporter backlash regarding the decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

The Robins made the decision following a 2-0 loss to rivals Cardiff City last weekend, with the 60-year-old leaving his post on Sunday night.

Pearson was in charge of the club for nearly three years, having taken over in February 2021.

He led the club to 19th, 17th and 14th place finishes in the Championship during that time, but was dismissed with the team sitting 15th.

City have appointed Pearson’s former assistant Curtis Fleminig as an interim manager as their search for a permanent replacement begins.

What has Jon Lansdown said about Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City departure?

Lansdown has responded to supporters who are disappointed about Pearson’s departure, welcoming their passion for the club.

However, he explained that the decision was made as they felt the team should be more competitive than it has been so far this season.

“I’m not surprised there’s a strong reaction, we’ve got really passionate fans,” said Lansdown, via Bristol City’s Twitter account.

“Nigel is very likeable, he’s very honest, he’s forthright and I can see why people relate to that.

“It’s what makes our supporters great.

“They are really passionate, they are really invested in their club.

“I know on Saturday, and going forward, they’ll be fully behind the team and if they’re annoyed at me or whatever else, that’s fine because they’ll be behind the team and showing that same passion when they’re on the pitch.

“Ultimately, everything we do is for the benefit of the club, and in terms of wanting to get to the Premier League and be positive, it’s because I believe we’ve got a good squad.

“It’s probably one of the best since I’ve been involved, we’ve got a few injury issues and things at the moment, but that’s genuinely the reason to do it because I think it’s the best chance at success.”

Where are Bristol City in the Championship table?

It has been claimed that Bristol City are looking at John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones as potential replacements for Pearson.

All three are currently out of work at the moment, with Eustace and Rowett just recently departing their respective roles at Birmingham City and Millwall.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squadJones has been without a club since departing Southampton earlier this year, having only lasted a few months with the Saints on their way to Premier League relegation.

Next up for Bristol City is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Ashton Gate on 4 November.

Should Bristol City have sacked Nigel Pearson?

Pearson did a good job during his time with the Robins, keeping the club afloat in the Championship, steadying the ship and building a much improved squad.

However, recent results have been disappointing.

Given the level of managerial talent currently available in the market, it does make some sense to take the risk and try to appoint one of the linked names to the role.

All three have done quite good jobs elsewhere, and could be the new face that arrives and freshens everything up at Ashton Gate in their bid to compete for top flight promotion.