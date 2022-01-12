Bristol City CEO Richard Gould reacts to potential points deduction

Bristol City published a record loss of £38.4 million in their accounts last month and they could face a penalty from the EFL if they do not change their ways.

We have seen Reading penalised this season with a six point deduction on this campaign and another six suspended due to their financial management in the last few years.

Many clubs will be looking to use the Royals as a learning curve and ensure they take a more sustainable approach despite the grand prize of a place in the Premier League still up for grabs year on year.

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould explained that a change in the rules and regulations should be adopted due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic when he spoke to BristolLive.

He said: “The EFL have always said that the current system is on its last legs and they’re going to use a new system of control, so we’ll be lobbying the EFL to bring in that new system, sooner rather than later.

“Many of the clubs, looking at FFP (Financial Fair Play) black holes next year, will very strongly argue that the FFP laws simply cannot deal with Covid, and therefore don’t ruin the credibility of the league due to Covid. That will then be up to the EFL.

“Would we prefer to sell all our players or take a penalty hit, if they decide to prosecute? Well, that is a decision that we’ll have to look at and a judgement we take in the summer when we get more feedback from the EFL.”

The Robins came close to achieving a play-off finish multiple times under Lee Johnson and have struggled to reflect the investment in their squad with their league finishes in the Championship since.

The Verdict

With all of this going on off the pitch, it does feel like a period of stability is needed at Bristol City.

It felt like there was a realistic chance of earning promotion to the Premier League in Johnson’s time at the club, however with some expensive assets failing to live up to their billing in recent years, Nigel Pearson provides a strong figure at the helm in looking to steady the ship.

Alex Scott, 18, and Han-Noah Massengo, 20, stand out as players in the squad, along with some others, that could have lucrative sales in years to come.

Gould is hoping that will not be necessary due to a change in the EFL’s FFP legislation, but with the anxiety hanging over them with potentially a points deduction at stake, clubs may smell an opportunity to strip Bristol City of their most exciting up and coming talents.