Bristol City casting eyes over ex-Premier League player, decision set to be made

Bristol City are closing in on a decision over the signature of Timm Klose.

Assistant manager Curtis Fleming confirmed Nigel Pearson is set to make a decision “sooner rather than later” on the defender’s future.

Fleming had high praise for the Swiss national’s performances behind closed doors, indicating the club isn’t far away from signing the player.

“It’s just important that we can have a look at him, and look at all the aspects of what his position in the Championship may encounter,” said Fleming, via the Bristol Post.

“This morning was a good chance to test him in all those aspects and he looked strong. So I think Nigel [Pearson] will make a decision sooner rather than later on that.

“He’s looking to play, he’s a position that we’ve been looking at as well. It’s given us the chance to run the rule over him.”

Fleming went on to compliment the player’s experience at this level, suggesting it won’t take him long to adjust to his new team.

“He’s 33, he’s experienced, he’s not 23 so it’s better to see someone live instead of in clips and I think the biggest thing for me is he’s an experienced Premier League and international footballer,” added Nigel Pearson’s right hand man.

Klose was unable to compete for the U23s side against Charlton Athletic last Tuesday due to an issue with paperwork which failed to secure him international clearance in time.

However, that has not put off the club from moving ahead with their attempts to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Klose has been without a club since the Summer, following the conclusion of his stint with the Swiss side Basel.

That means his last competitive game came last May in the Swiss Super League, which has raised some concerns over his match readiness. Klose has been maintaining his fitness levels by undertaking training in his native Switzerland to combat the issue.

Klose suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, but Bristol are not concerned about the overall health of the defender.

Bristol are currently 16th in the Championship, struggling for consistency in the mid-table scrap.

Up next for Pearson’s side is a trip to Deepdale to take on Preston North End on January 29.

The Verdict

This will be a good signing for Bristol, who could use the extra depth and experience in defence.

Klose’s lack of match sharpness does mean he won’t likely feature for a few weeks as he gets up to speed.

But he will still make for a valuable addition to the dressing room, given his experience in the Championship with Norwich where he earned promotion in 2019.

This is a shrewd signing and should help bolster the squad’s chances of avoiding a relegation scrap.