Bristol City, Cardiff City handed encouragement as PL side’s stance on defender is confirmed

Frederic Guilbert will be moved on by Aston Villa this month if the right offer comes in, in a potential boost to the likes of Cardiff City and Bristol City.

The full-back has been out of favour at Villa for a while and that lack of game time has now led to the Villans being open to an exit for the right-back, if the right offer comes in.

Indeed, Gregg Evans has confirmed as much via The Athletic and the news could well pique the interest of both Cardiff City and Bristol City.

Football Insider reported towards the end of last week that two sides on either bank of the Severn were interested as well as Teesside club Middlesbrough and it appears Villa are receptive to offers.

The Verdict

It just remains to be seen who signs the defender and on what terms.

He still has something to offer the right club this January window and it would make sense for a Championship side to be taking a look at him given the experience he has earned playing for the likes of Villa.

The Frenchman is 26-years-old, too, so has plenty of time left in the game and at the right club could become a bit of a stalwart.