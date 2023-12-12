Highlights Bristol City, Cardiff, and Swansea are interested in Bath City winger Jordan Thomas.

Thomas has scored 8 goals in 21 league appearances this season and deserves a move to a higher division.

Cardiff and Bristol City are strong options for Thomas for different reasons - and Swansea may also become a great option for him if they hire a gifted head coach.

Bristol City, Cardiff and Swansea have all taken an interest in Bath City winger Jordan Thomas, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old only joined his current club this calendar year - but it may only be a matter of time before he is lured to the Championship - with the second-tier trio believed to be keeping tabs on him at this stage.

However, it looks as though they will face stiff competition for his signature, because up to 23 scouts from EFL clubs were watching him in action against Yeovil Town last Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he was unable to get himself on the scoresheet with Bath falling to a 1-0 defeat, but he will get plenty of other opportunities to shine with clubs continuing to keep an eye on him.

With the winter window just a matter of weeks away, the 22-year-old will be keen to continue making a great impact for his side ahead of a potentially life-changing move.

He may not be earning much at the National League South side - and he arguably deserves to make a move to a side in a higher division after scoring eight goals in 21 league appearances this season.

In profile: Jordan Thomas

Thomas previous played for Didcot Town and North Leigh before his move to his current club, with the attacker scoring 32 goals in less than 100 games for the latter club.

This record allowed him to attract interest from plenty of teams during the recent summer window - and he chose to make the switch to sixth-tier outfit Bath.

But he could be on his way out of the club just half a season after he joined, which would disappoint supporters but also provide the club with a sizeable cash boost.

He doesn't turn 23 until next May, reinforcing the fact he still has plenty of time ahead of him to develop further and become even more of an asset for his current side or a future team.

The best club for Jordan Thomas

You could definitely make an argument for Cardiff, because there seems to be a feel-good factor around the club and they are currently competing for promotion, which is remarkable considering they struggled last term.

Clearly, they have a very gifted manager and having someone like Erol Bulut alongside him should only go on to benefit Thomas.

The Robins may also be a good side to join. Liam Manning helped to develop Ruben Rodrigues settle into life at Oxford United after the latter spent last season in the National League.

At the moment then, it ideally has to be a choice between Manning's side and Cardiff.

Staying at Bath would guarantee him game time - but should make a life-changing move if the opportunity comes.

Swansea haven't got a manager so it's unclear how good that potential move would be, but if the Swans are the only side in for the winger, he should definitely be looking to make this switch.