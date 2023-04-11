The comeback win over Stoke City on Friday and impressive 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough yesterday were proof that there is life beyond Alex Scott at Bristol City.

The City rising star has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and a key member of Nigel Pearson's squad since the start of last season but is sidelined due to injury at the moment.

One of the key positives of the Robins' impressive exploits over the Easter Weekend was that they were achieved without Scott, who looks destined to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Who is interested in Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott?

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the 19-year-old is now a target of Liverpool, who are set to rival the likes of West Ham United and Wolves for his signature.

The Ashton Gate outfit are believed to value him in the region of £25 million and Steve Lansdown has admitted that they will not stand in his way should a Premier League club make an agreeable offer.

Losing one of the brightest talents to pull on a City shirt in some time will be a gutting blow but it will provide Pearson with something he's not had during his time at the South West club - serious money to invest.

Will Bristol City sign players this summer?

How much of the fee will be pumped back into the playing squad the latest promotion push remains to be seen but technical director Brian Tinnion was clear when he spoke in March that the Robins would look to spend in the summer window.

What's vital from a City perspective is that they do not fall foul of past mistakes. In 2019, the Bs3 outfit were keen to hold onto centre-back Adam Webster but caved late in the summer window after an admittedly sizeable offer - £20 million - from Brighton.

Webster was sold on the 3rd of August, the day before the Robins' season-opener against Leeds United and just five days before the transfer window closed, which didn't give the club much time to properly reinvest it.

It's pivotal that City cash in on Scott early in the summer or at the least have multiple contingency plans in place if a sale can only be agreed upon closer to the deadline.

Recent results have shown that Pearson's squad may only be three or four signings, plus some better luck with injuries, away from competing for a place in the top six but those have to be the right new arrivals.

City likely still have some cash to spend after selling Antoine Semenyo but selling Scott early in the summer would mean they have the money to move for players with real quality.

Interest continues to grow in the midfielder, who many have predicted will be an England international one day, and the Robins need to ensure the sale is on their terms and their timescale.

Cashing in on him in the final days of the window has to be avoided.