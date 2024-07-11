Bristol City have been named as one of the clubs who watched The New Saints striker Brad Young against Montenegrin side Dečić in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.

And the Robins staff were bound to be impressed by the 21-year-old's display for the Shropshire-based outfit, as he headed in a brace of first-half goals to help the Welsh champions cruise to a 3-0 first leg lead.

Pete O'Rourke reported via X earlier this week that Liam Manning's side were among several clubs set to watch the ex-Aston Villa striker, and if following his two goals, perhaps Liam Manning could be tempted to try and bring him to Ashton Gate.

Most Bristol City supporters will be unaware of Young, and may question why their club are looking to sign players from the Cymru Premier, one of the worst leagues in Europe by UEFA coefficient with a ranking of 50 out of 55, but perhaps The New Saints man shouldn't be written off, and he's clearly got something about him if a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Brad Young could be worth a punt by Bristol City this summer

The 21-year-old came through Aston Villa's academy and made one first-team appearance for the club, coming in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool where Villa were forced to play a host of academy players due to a COVID-19 outbreak, meaning a number of first-team players were unavailable.

He also spent time on loan with Carlise United and Ayr United, before being released by Villa last summer, and was subsequently picked up by Welsh side The New Saints.

The Solihull-born striker enjoyed a fantastic maiden campaign in the Cymru Premier, scoring 22 goals in 25 appearances as his side won the league by 33 points, also winning the league's Golden Boot award.

He also added another seven goals in cup competitions as his side won the Welsh League Cup, and got to the finals of the Welsh Cup and the Scottish Challenge Cup, where they were defeated by Connah's Quay and Airdrieonians respectively.

Brad Young's 2023/24 season at The New Saints - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Cymru Premier 25 22 3 Scottish Challenge Cup 5 3 1 Welsh Cup 4 3 0 Welsh League Cup 2 1 0

Clearly, the standard of the Cymru Premier is nowhere near Championship standards as most of the sides are semi-professional, but The New Saints are a fully professional side, and have proven themselves to be head and shoulders above the rest of the Welsh domestic sides and often compete in the qualifying stages of European football.

Bristol City supporters may turn their noses up, but Young is only 21 and scored 22 league goals last season, so he's surely worth a punt for a small enough fee, given the Ashton Gate outfit aren't blessed with centre-forward options.

Young has one year left on his contract with TNS, but money shouldn't be an issue when it comes to any transfer fee and if he was signed as one for the future, the former Villa attacker could be a good squad option.

The youngster clearly knows where the back of the net is, and he's still improving, so it would make sense for the Robins to sign him, even if he isn't a first-team regular straight away. With plenty of interest in him, they could well be made to regret it if they miss out on him.

Brad Young would add to Bristol City's squad depth

If Bristol City managed to get Young's signing over the line, it's perhaps unrealistic to expect him to come in and be a first-team regular straight away, and he would likely be limited to appearances from the bench and in cup competitions, but he'd add depth to Manning's squad.

The Robins have already confirmed the signing of striker Fally Mayulu from Austrian side Rapid Wien, while the club already have the likes of Harry Cornick and Nakhi Wells as striker options, albeit it would not be a shock if at least one of the pair moved on this summer.

Of course, Tommy Conway is also still a Bristol City player, but there has been intense speculation linking him with a move away from BS3, with the likes of Celtic, Wolves and Rangers interested amid his decision to not sign a new contract, so there could perhaps be scope to add another striker to Manning's ranks.

Bristol City supporters should approach any signing of Young with an open mind, and while he may not be ready for the first-team, he's certainly got talent that could benefit the club in the years to come.

Regardless of the standard of the Cymru Premier, winning the division's Golden Boot award at the age of 21 is an impressive feat, and it feels like a matter of time until Young earns a move away from Park Hall, whether that be to Bristol City or not.