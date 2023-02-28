Bristol City boss reveals how star has coped with speculation amid Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham links

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has commended Alex Scott for his maturity as he continues to be linked with a move away from Ashton Gate, with his manager speaking to Bristol World ahead of tonight’s clash against Manchester City.

This FA Cup game will be a real opportunity for the 19-year-old to showcase his talent on a big stage, with Premier League teams likely to be keeping a close eye on this match to assess his performance.

Several top-tier sides have been linked with him in recent months, with Newcastle United reported to be in pole position to secure his signature ahead of the summer, though they will need to meet the Robins’ valuation of the player if they want to get a deal over the line.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

They aren’t the only side weighing up a move for him though, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers also believed to be in the mix along with Tottenham Hotspur.

No team were seemingly willing to match the £25m price tag that had been placed on the teenager last month though, with the player still having more than two years left on his contract at Ashton Gate.

Despite this, speculation regarding his future hasn’t gone away, with Scott’s maturity potentially crucial in this situation.

Speaking about how the Guernsey-born man has dealt with these rumours, Pearson said: “He’s very mature, he’s very measured and he’s got a good sense of humour too.

“I think those types of qualities are also what sets top players apart.

“I don’t have any doubts that he will go and play at the top but he’s dealt with it okay so far, and if he doesn’t his teammates will bring him into line, don’t worry about that.”

The Verdict:

From the interviews Scott has done himself, it seems like he has his head screwed on and that’s exactly what the Robins need in their potential quest to get the best out of him and make as much money for him as possible when he does move on.

He may be dealing with the speculation well – but the club does need to put some contingency plans in place to deal with his potential departure – because he isn’t likely to be short of interest again in the summer.

Replacing someone of his calibre will be hard and that’s why they need to spend time to plan how they are going to fill the void he will create when his inevitable departure happens.

Perhaps this is being disrespectful to the Robins because they will be hoping to force their way into the top six and win promotion – but they are currently nine points adrift and will have to force their way past quite a few teams.

You feel Scott will be more tempted to move on in the summer if they stay in their current division, although he may not have a big say in whether he stays or goes considering City are in a strong position at the negotiating table.