Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed the talks had between himself and former Robins left-back Joe Bryan, as the experienced defender looks set to move to fellow Championship side Millwall.

Bryan is set to be released by Fulham at the end of the week upon the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage, and his former team were one side reported to have interest in the 29-year-old at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

Despite supporters keen on Bryan's return from a sentimental point of view, a move back to the West Country hasn't materialised, and it has been reported by John Percy of the Telegraph that Millwall already have a medical lined up for Bryan at the end of the week if negotiations progress swiftly.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Joe Bryan?

The initial rumours linking the Bristolian back to his home city came about at the start of the month, as City showed a keen interest in making a deal possible for both parties.

ryan since informed the club that he would explore the possibilities of playing abroad after a loan spell with OGC Nice last season where he only featured six times.

Joe Bryan is in talks with Millwall, according to reports

Bristol Live have since revealed Pearson's words on the situation, with the experienced manager praising the full-back's honesty throughout the process despite the disappointment in not being able to acquire his services.

“There was speculation about Joe coming in, and I spoke with him a number of times,” Pearson said. “My view on that one is actually, he was brave enough to talk about having some reservations. We here are trying to create a side which is driven by a real thirst and hunger - it’s important we don’t make mistakes in terms of bringing players in.

Pearson also stated it had to feel right on both sides of the bargain if the academy graduate who accumulated 230 appearances in his previous spell was to return to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is keen to improve his defensive options this summer.

“Joe would have been a fabulous signing for us in many ways but only if it felt right. For him to verbalise that to me, I was very pleased. I said to him the door is never closed. It would have been an expensive signing for us, we can’t afford to have players in the building who question whether it’s exactly the right move for them. It was a disappointing one.”

Where does this leave Bristol City?

Although they were unable to complete this particular transfer, it doesn't seem like a major letdown from a Bristol City point of view having already signed Haydon Roberts from Brighton.

Roberts mainly operated as a left-sided defender during his loan spell at Derby County, but can also play in the middle of defence if required.