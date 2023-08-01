Highlights Bristol City are demanding a minimum of £25 million for midfielder Alex Scott, with Nigel Pearson making it clear that they don't want to sell him.

Bournemouth and Wolves have had their bids rejected by City as they fell below the valuation, while West Ham have been linked.

Pearson emphasized the club's interest in keeping Scott, stating that even if they receive a high transfer fee, they won't go on a spending spree.

Bristol City do not want to sell star midfielder Alex Scott and any interested club will have to pay at least £25 million "to gain the opportunity to talk with him", Robins boss Nigel Pearson has warned the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolves.

As expected there has been plenty of Premier League interest in the 19-year-old, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the EFL over the past few years but he remains part of Pearson's squad ahead of the Championship opener against Preston North End this weekend.

Alex Scott transfer latest

Football Insider reported earlier today that the Cherries are set to win the race for Scott and are in advanced talks over a move for the England age-group international.

Bournemouth and Wolves are both thought to have seen bids rejected by City already this summer as they've fallen below the South West club's £25 million valuation.

West Ham have also been linked with the rising star but it remains to be seen whether they're willing to commit any of the cash gained from the sale of Declan Rice as they plot for life without their former talisman.

Nigel Pearson on Alex Scott

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol's Sound of the City yesterday, before the latest Bournemouth reports had emerged, Pearson discussed Scott's future and made it clear what any of the clubs in pursuit would need to do to get a deal done.

He said: "It won't make any difference whether we do a deal for Alex or not because I have already been informed our wage bills will be topped out so even if we get £25 million-plus for Alex Scott, we won't be able to go out on a spending spree so it's in our interest to keep him in and that's what we will try to do.

"There have been bids in for him but we'll try and keep him. We're always on the lookout to try and add to the squad and make us better than what we already are and that's something that will be a constant for us.

"I'm happy with the group of players that we have now. We've got a much better balance and the atmosphere within the club is, for the most part, very positive and this season gives us a real opportunity to show what we're about."

Asked about how many bids had been made and if he still expected Scott to remain at Ashton Gate, Pearson added: "I can't really answer that because first, I don't know how many bids there have been. As far as I'm concerned, we've made our stance quite clear as a football club and that is that for somebody to gain the opportunity to talk to him we're talking about £25 million.

"There have been reports of bids for £21 million and stuff like that in various news outlets. I've even read with interest some journalists saying that maybe we're setting our price too high for him but what they fail to understand is we don't want to sell him and that's why we're pricing him the way that we are.

"Actually, having seen him since the start of pre-season we should be asking £30 million for him, never mind £25 million.

"The bottom line is that we as a club have said that he's going to cost £25 million as a starting point and if something happens where he goes for less than that, then I won't be very happy I can tell you that now."

When is Alex Scott out of contract at Bristol City?

Scott signed a four-year deal in the summer of 2021, which keeps him under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025.

That is, in part, why the Robins have been able to play hardball in negotiations this summer.