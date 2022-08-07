Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson makes frank admission after Sunderland defeat

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson was left frustrated by the way his side defended as they lost 3-2 to Sunderland yesterday.

The Robins went ahead twice in the game before the visitors hit two goals in the second half to take the three points back to Wearside.

It prompted Pearson to praise Sunderland attackers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart for the way they performed, whilst he also claimed the goals were entirely avoidable, with City now suffering back-to-back defeats in the opening two games of the season.

Speaking to the media after the game, the boss said his side are leaving themselves with too much to do in games: “We’re two games in and we’ve conceded five goals. I can argue last week that we were unlucky but I can’t argue with that this week.

“The first is an individual mistake, the second we’ve got a throw-in and they score a goal from our throw-in, some really poor defensive work and the third one… it’s just too easy for them. We’re giving ourselves far too much to do in games.”

“Credit to them they put us under pressure. Their front two were quite lively but we still made basic errors which we’ve been punished for and that is a big frustration. If we concede goals like we’ve done today, we’re going to have a tough season.”

The Verdict

It’s a frank verdict from Pearson on his side who have now dropped six points from winning positions despite being just two games into the season. This is something that thwarted Bristol City last season and looks to be doing the same again.

The Robins have had a positive summer in terms of recruitment, adding in key areas whilst retaining some of their star players and promising youngsters. With that in mind, Pearson could find himself in trouble if he can’t iron out the mistakes his side continue to make.