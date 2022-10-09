Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson makes damning verdict on players

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has voiced his anger and frustration at his players after they were beaten convincingly by Birmingham City on Saturday.

Bristol City fell to their fourth defeat in five games as Birmingham thumped them at St Andrews in a game that left Pearson angered by his “invisible” players.

The Robins were way off it from the first whistle and went behind after two minutes when Auston Trusty scored from a corner.

It set the tone for the game from a City perspective where they appeared to lack energy and intensity, two characteristics that have been important for them this season.

Set pieces continue to be an issue for Pearson’s side as Trusty scored again before Dion Sanderson put the game to bed 15 minutes from the end.

Speaking to Bristol Live after the game, Pearson voiced his frustration at his team: “It’s a very poor performance, too many individuals were way, way off their levels of performance.

“But what really disappointed me was that there were some players out there who were invisible.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset, the number of passes that we went back to the goalkeeper was just mind blowing. That as a performance is not something that we’ve been about this season.”

Pearson will now be looking for a response from his players as they look to turn their poor form around having slipped to 18th.

The Verdict

It was a dreadful performance from the Robins and they were fairly beaten.

It seems they’ve regressed back into the worst of Bristol City last season, the team that were their own worst enemy and it’s proving more difficult to shake off than many would have anticipated.

The worry trend now for City is they’re conceding goals at an alarming rate, without converting their own chances, something that could quickly drag them down into a relegation battle if it persists.