Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson critical assessment of players after Blackpool defeat

Nigel Pearson was left fuming as his side suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Goals from CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine and Josh Bowler secured all three points for the Tangerines in a disappointing afternoon for the Robins.

An 86th minute consolation goal from Nahki Wells bettered the scoreline, however offered no real rewards for Pearson’s side, who have now won just twice in their last ten games in all competitions.

The performance left Bristol City boss questioning whether his current group of players could handle the pressures of the Championship.

Speaking to Bristol Live after the defeat, Pearson said: “I suppose in some ways it’s whether players can deal with the pressures of being first-team performers and that’s going to be something which we may have to put up with in the short term because that’s where we are at the moment.

“Unfortunately we have players who keep making the same mistakes. Ultimately, if players aren’t able to find that sort of solution then it’s about changing players.

“We don’t have enough seven out of 10s in our team at the moment and that’s something that is – whatever the reasons for it, that needs to improve for us to make progress over a longer term.”

It’s now nine consecutive league games for City where they have conceded at least two and this defeat leaves them in 17th with 34 points.

The Robins are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host another out of form side, Reading, at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

It’s a damning assessment from Nigel Pearson and one he’s maybe wanted to make for a while.

Bristol City have invested heavily in recent years and it appears as though that money has not returned any value as the Robins continue to struggle to even break into the top half, let alone the top six.

The defensive problems are the root cause of Bristol City’s issues as scoring goals don’t seem to be an issue having netted nine in their last five league games.

It’s clear if Pearson is unable to get players performing better, then big changes will be expected in the summer.