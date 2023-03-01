Bristol City boss makes frank transfer admission on youngsters amid Alex Scott’s links to Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed that he’s keen to keep his side’s most promising youngsters and make them a part of their future plans rather than seeing them sold on to other clubs, speaking in an interview with The Telegraph.

The Robins have quite a few talented young players at their disposal, Ayman Benarous, Sam Bell and Tommy Conway potentially becoming top-class players in the future with all three already making an impact at a first-team level.

But their most gifted youngster at this stage is Alex Scott, who has been a regular starter for the Championship side once again this season and has a considerable amount of experience under his belt considering he’s only 19.

Although the player still has more than two years left on his contract, the second-tier outfit may find it difficult to hold on to the midfielder beyond the summer considering the number of sides that are interested in him.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Wolves are all in the race for him according to Football Insider, with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur being labelled “long-term” admirers of the teenager.

Pearson is keen to retain youngsters like him though, potentially putting him on a collision cause with the Robins’ hierarchy if they accept a bid for him during the next window.

“We are producing some really good youngsters”, Pearson said.

“Hopefully we can hang on to them and they can be part of our success, rather than producing them for other teams.

“The challenge is always a difficult one to keep the belief internally and within the fanbase that we’re not just there to let our prized assets go when somebody comes knocking.”

The Verdict:

Keeping Scott for the next couple of years may be a long shot and in fairness to the Robins’ board, they may be wise to sell him in the summer considering he will have two years left on his deal at that point.

Retaining him for too much longer will reduce his value unless he signs a new deal and at this stage, it makes no sense for the player to put pen to paper on fresh terms whilst he’s continuing to attract interest.

He will be wary that signing a new contract will increase his valuation and that may mean he doesn’t get a Premier League move anytime soon – a step up he will surely be craving at some point.

The sale of Antoine Semenyo has perhaps given the Robins the license to keep him for a bit longer though because they generated a decent amount of money from the Ghana international’s departure.

That money could also be utilised to sign top-quality academy stars from other clubs and tie some of their most promising players down to new deals, so the future is certainly looking bright at Ashton Gate.