Bristol City boss Dean Holden hints at identity of potential Ashton Gate departures

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has suggested there are likely to be some more departures before the transfer window slams shut next month, hinting that they may look to reduce numbers in midfield and that winger Hakeeb Adelakun could be on the move.

The Robins have been proactive in the transfer market this summer, making five signings before the new Championship season got underway and seeing a number of players leave the club.

Most of those have been young players sent out on loan deals but both Sammie Szmodics and Rory Holden have left the club in permanent moves.

With around three weeks to go until the transfer window closes, it appears that there could be more players set to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Speaking to the Bristol Post in a press conference ahead of the Robins’ midweek Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa, the City head coach hinted that there were likely to be more outgoings before the window shuts.

He said: “We’re still looking to trim the squad. I think we’ve got too many numbers. Obviously we‘ve got some injuries at the moment but players want to play football.

“As the window goes on we’ll see what we can do with that.”

Holden added: “Particularly in that area [midfield] we’re a little unbalanced. We’ve probably got too many in that position.”

The City boss was also pressed on Adelakun, who has been linked with a loan move to Hull City this summer.

He said: “There’s interest in Hakeeb from a few clubs and there’s been a few talks ongoing with that.”

The Robins will be hoping to make it five wins in five with Holden as full time head coach when they take on Villa at Ashton Gate tomorrow night.

Can you name these 10 ex-Bristol City midfielders?

1 of 10 Can you name this ex-City midfielder? Chris Iwelumo Evander Sno Marlon Jackson Kalifa Cisse

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise for City fans.

There is no doubt that they’re overstocked in midfield, even though they’re playing with three in the centre of the park under Holden.

With talented young trio Joe Morrell, Liam Walsh, and Joe Williams still to return to from injury, the Robins will have a real embarrassment of riches in midfield.

It remains unclear, however, who the midfielders trimmed will be. Could Adam Nagy and Han-Noah Massengo’s absences from the squad on Sunday be a hint? We will see.

Adelakun has struggled to make an impact at Ashton Gate and looks out of the Robins plans, so a move for him would make sense.