Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers among trio eyeing up Manchester City player

A host of Championship sides have been linked with the signing of Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Sun on Sunday (03/01, page 57) claim that Bristol City, Preston North End and Blackburn are admirers of the defender, who could be set to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan this month.

Harwood-Bellis made his City debut in their 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston last season, and has since been given regular tastes of first-team football under Pep Guardiola.

This season, the 18-year-old has featured twice for City, with both of this appearances coming in the Carabao Cup against AFC Bournemouth and Burnley.

Having recently put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at the Etihad, the next step for Harwood-Bellis seems to be a loan move away.

Preston, Bristol City and Blackburn are all said to be keen, with the latter looking to bolster their defensive ranks this month.

The Verdict

Harwood-Bellis looks to be a real talent with a big future ahead of him, and a loan move away would be beneficial for him.

At his age, getting first-team experience under his belt would be massive for him.

Blackburn are in need of a new centre-half following injuries to the likes of Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton, and Bradley Johnson had to fill in at the back on Saturday against Birmingham. They are in desperate need of depth.