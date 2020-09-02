Bristol City beat Swansea and Reading to win race for PL player

Bristol City have reportedly won the race for Fulham defender Steven Sessegnon, who has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, and Reading.

With Fulham preparing for life in the Premier League and signing Wigan right-back Antonee Robinson this summer, Sessegnon looks to have fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

It appears City are going to be the club that benefit as, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (02/09, 15:32), the Ashton Gate outfit have won the race for the 20-year-old.

It is understood that the Robins will sign the defender on a season-long loan deal from Fulham, who are keen to balance their books.

The move would signify a great bit of business for City with Blackburn Rovers, Swansea and Reading also linked with the player earlier this summer.

Sessegnon would provide new head coach Dean Holden with some additional cover at right wing-back.

Holden has shown his preference for a 3-5-2 formation and appears to see Zak Vyner as more of a centre-back, leaving Jack Hunt the only real option in his squad.

The Verdict

This is a fantastic signing for the Robins.

It doesn’t seem as though Pedro Pereira is going to return to join City after his loan last season, meaning the right side of defence is an area that they needed to bolster.

Sessegnon’s arrival does just that. The 20-year-old was impressive during a short spell last term before losing his place in the side but should be a great addition, particularly as a wing-back.

You feel once he settles he’ll be pushing Hunt hard for the starting spot.

It’s a good move for Fulham as well. They relieve some financial stress and send their player somewhere that looks likely to be good for his development, particularly with former England youth coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing now at the club.