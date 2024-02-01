Highlights Bristol City look set to make a last-minute move for Max Bird from Derby County before the transfer deadline tonight. Talks have been ongoing throughout the day.

Previously linked with Hull City and Birmingham City, Bird's contract with Derby expires at the end of the season. However, it seems Liam Manning is eager to secure his signature.

Liam Rosenior, now the manager of Hull City, had previously worked with Bird at Derby, but it seems Manning is the driving force behind Bristol City's pursuit. Stay tuned for updates.

Bristol City are looking to make late moves in the January transfer window, with the hopes of pushing their squad up to the playoff level.

The Robins' run in the FA Cup should have fans excited about what they are capable of doing in the league. They knocked out UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham United in the third round, thanks to striker Tommy Conway, and they forced a replay out of fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

But, in the league, they haven't quite shown that they're fully up to the standard that they'd probably hoped to be at. They currently sit 13th in the league, and are six points off of sixth-placed Coventry City, who are in the final playoff spot. Their ambitions are higher than mid-table, and a late move for a League One star might help get them to where they want to be.

Bristol City agree deal with Derby County for Max Bird

The Robins and Derby County have agreed on a deal that will see midfielder Max Bird join the Bristol-based side before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to John Percy of The Telegraph. He is set to be immediately loaned back to Derby when the move is finalised.

Percy said that the "fee is a good one, and avoids the prospect of a dragged out tribunal." He added that Bird told Derby that he would not be signing a new contract, so Derby are happy to get the move done.

The Rams had been intent on keeping Bird, whose contract with the club is up at the end of the season. Hull City and Birmingham City have been two of the clubs that have been looking at the midfielder, according to Darren Witcoop. The 23-year-old midfielder had previously worked with the Tigers' boss, Liam Rosenior, when the Hull manager was with Derby.

Max Bird will fit very well into a Liam Manning team

The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a complete package in the centre of the park. He offers a threat when going forward - three goals and five assists in the league in the 2023/24 season - and he is more than capable at doing the dirty work at the back if needed. But it's the attacking side of his game that would fit City most.

Manning's possession-heavy style of play is suited to someone that has the ability that Bird has. He's a confident on the ball player who can find a pass, and offers an attacking threat. In some ways, he is similar to Cameron Brannagan, who thrived under Manning when the manager was with Oxford United.

Max Bird and Cameron Brannagan's 2023/24 seasons so far Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Average Sofascore match rating Bird 3 3 5 7.09 Brannagan 7 1 6 7.51 Stats taken from Sofascore - correct as of 1st Feb 2024

The Derby midfielder could find himself a similar role when he eventually joins up with the Robins'.