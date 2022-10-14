Bristol City assessment emerges from Millwall’s Gary Rowett

Despite a slower start to the season than they would have hoped for, Millwall have picked up some form in recent games.

After drawing against Rotherham, the Lions got three points last week against Middlesbrough and, as they now prepare to face Bristol City, they will be hoping for another victory.

Meanwhile, Bristol City haven’t had the best start to the season themselves.

However, having put an end to a five game winless run with a 2-1 victory against Preston on Wednesday night, Nigel Pearson will be hoping his side have some momentum in them.

The Robins did play midweek, whilst Millwall have had a full week to recover from last week.

However, Gary Rowett doesn’t think this will affect the opposition and isn’t prepared to underestimate them, as he told News at Den: “If you have a Wednesday night game and you’ve just been away from home, maybe you’ve just been beaten, and you have a long journey back, it’s not a nice place to be.

“When you played at home, you have no travelling, you’ve won a game to get yourself out of that little dip of results and you’ve won it in the 90th minute, there’s probably no better way to win it.

“I’m sure they’ll be very positive, I’m sure that playing Wednesday night and the fatigue element of that will be less of a factor having won the game, having won it in the way they did and at home.

“I don’t see it really being an issue, I don’t see anything that we can necessarily take massive advantage over, other than the fact that we’ve got to go there and play with a little bit of zip and freshness to see if we can cause they problems just like we did to Rotherham and Middlesbrough.

“Like I said, there has to be elements of your performance that you have to have in your team to win games away from home. We’ll be looking to make sure we’ve got them ready for Saturday.”

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Millwall flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Jem Karacan initially join Millwall on loan from? Wimbledon Reading FC

The Verdict:

Looking at this game last weekend, the odds would probably have been in Millwall’s favour more than they are now after a brilliant win for Bristol City in the week. As a result, Ashton Gate will no doubt be a place in better spirits.

Additionally, Millwall’s away form has not been strong this season with Rowett’s side yet to pick up three points on the road, which will no doubt make the game even harder.

Millwall are a team capable of picking up three points against their opponents this weekend, but Rowett is absolutely right not to underestimate the Robins and his team should come into this game prepared to work hard in attempt to get a result.