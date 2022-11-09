Bristol City appoint club legend to significant backroom role

Brian Tinnion’s long association with Bristol City will continue as he has been promoted to the role of Technical Director at Ashton Gate, the club have confirmed.

Tinnion’s task will be to oversee the recruitment of new players to the Championship outfit, and he will double that up by continuing to lead the Robins’ flourishing academy system.

It is the second promotion in the space of just over a year for Tinnion, who in October 2021 became the Academy Director having been a youth coach for a number of seasons.

Tinnion arrived at Bristol City in 1993 as a player from Bradford City, completing a £180,000 move south and he spent 12 years at the club, playing 549 times in total for the Robins to sit in fourth spot in their all-time list, scoring 42 goals in the process.

Having become player-manager in 2004, Tinnion lasted just over a season in the dugout before resigning when the club were in League One, but he has continued to be at the club in the background working with youth players since his retirement – now he will play a part in shaping Nigel Pearson’s first-team squad.

The Verdict

This is a pretty significant development for Bristol City who are letting somebody else be in charge of signing the players apart from Pearson.

Things aren’t going so well on the pitch right now at Ashton Gate and that means the upcoming January transfer window could be one of their most important in a while.

Tinnion has been entrusted in the past with developing City’s stars of the future, and with Tommy Conway banging in the goals right now it’s fair to say he’s done a very good job with at least one talent in the last couple of years.

Being in charge of bringing in players for the first-team though is a completely bigger deal though, and he will be under intense scrutiny to deliver the good.