Bristol City are a club that have had Premier League ambitions since returning to the Championship eight years ago, but have endured a number of mid-table seasons in the second tier despite significant progress and change being made off the pitch

After some struggles following their play-off final defeat in 2008, the closest the Robins have come to reaching the higher echelons of the Championship in recent times came in the form of an 8th-place finish in the 2018/19 season under the management of Lee Johnson, where the club would fall four points short of Derby County in 6th.

Current boss Nigel Pearson is someone with a big reputation in the division, after winning the title with Leicester City in 2014, and has been in charge at Ashton Gate since February 2021, but has only managed to finish as high as 14th during his tenure so far.

At present, Pearson is entering the final year of his contract but has made a relatively strong start to the current season in terms of both results and performances, as City sit ninth, with 12 points from their first eight league games.

There are a number of respected Championship players on the club's books, so with that in mind, let's take a look at how much the squad set the club back with their wages.

DISCLAIMER: All figures used are estimates as per Capology.

What is Bristol City's current annual wage bill?

At present, the Robins hierarchy pay the squad £197,077 per week and £10,248,000 per year, which averages at £7,580 per week in total per player, and across the season, each player will earn an average earning of £394,154.

Across the Championship when it comes to wage bill, Bristol City currently sit in mid-table with the 13th highest overall wage bill.

City were defeated 1-0 by Leicester on the pitch last Saturday, which overall isn't much of a surprise when the Foxes' have the highest wage bill in the division, with a £39.23m difference in yearly wage bill.

Who is Bristol City's current highest earner

In terms of the current squad, there are three players sat on a wage higher than the £20,000 per week mark, but at present, the experienced midfielder Matty James is the highest earner ahead of Nakhi Wells and Andreas Weimann.

James has been with Bristol City since the summer of 2021, when he signed a three-year contract, reuniting with his former boss Pearson, having been a part of his Leicester title-winning squad.

The 32-year-old earns an estimated weekly salary of £27,500, which accumulates to a season total of £1.43m. James earns £500 more per week than Wells and £5,000 more than fellow striker Weimann.

With less than a year left on his current contract, it remains to be seen whether he will stick around in the West Country past this season, but the experienced midfielder has shown his worth to the side with goals against Millwall and Plymouth Argyle, as well as being named as captain in Weimann's absence.

Given his importance to the side and his performances so far this term, it would be a shock if the Robins don't offer him an extension.