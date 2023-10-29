Highlights Bristol City have sacked Nigel Pearson as first team manager after a recent string of poor results, including a defeat to Cardiff City.

The club's decision to let Pearson go was a difficult one, given his contributions to Bristol City on and off the pitch.

Assistant Manager Curtis Fleming will take over as interim head coach while the club looks for a new Head Coach, as they aim for promotion.

Bristol City have confirmed the sacking of first team manager Nigel Pearson, a day after their defeat to Cardiff City.

Bristol City sack Nigel Pearson

In a club statement released this afternoon, the Robins confirmed Pearson's departure:

"Nigel Pearson has left Bristol City with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as manager. "

Club chairman Jon Lansdown added: "This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

"Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women's team.

"We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success."

The club statement continued: "First Team Coach Jason Euell and Head of Medical Performance Dave Rennie have also left the club.

"Assistant Manager Curtis Fleming will take on the role of interim head coach, supported by Ali Hines and Kalifa Cisse' as the club seek a new Head Coach."

Pearson's sacking comes following the Robins' 2-0 defeat away to bitter rivals Cardiff City yesterday. Bristol City have lost four out of their last six games in the Championship including a 3-2 home defeat to Stoke in which they led 2-0.

Recent wins over Rotherham and Coventry were not enough to save Nigel Pearson's job.

After 14 games played, Bristol City are 15th in the Championship table with 18 points, and they are five points behind the play-off spots which is not in line with the club's goal of promotion.

Were the club right to sack Nigel Pearson?

At surface level, you could say yes.

As stated in today's club statement, Bristol City's aim is promotion, although some will argue whether that's a realistic aim.

Given the club's performances this season it appears blatant that under Pearson's guidance they simply would not have been able to reach the play-offs this campaign.

However, since their promotion from League One in 2015, Bristol City have almost always been a mid-table Championship side who have not really threatened the top six, nor have they had to worry too much about the threat of relegation.

It does seem somewhat unfair for the club to have pinned all of their promotion hopes on Pearson having never really established the blueprint to push on into the top six and beyond.

Bristol City's eighth placed finish in 2018-19 is the closest they have come to the Premier League in recent times.

Furthermore, Bristol City have been ravaged by injuries this campaign.

Injuries to key defenders Kal Naismith and Zak Vyner as well as striker Nahki Wells have put a spanner in the Robins' works.

In Nigel Pearson's two full seasons at Ashton Gate, he guided Bristol City to a 17th and then a 15th placed finish.

It is fair to say that he has never come close to achieving Lansdown's Premier League aspirations.