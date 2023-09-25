Highlights Andy King expressed gratitude to Leicester City supporters for their warm reception and shared that the experience will stay with him forever.

Despite Bristol City's loss, King highlighted the positives from the team's performance and believes they will be stronger as a group.

Although King's playing time has significantly decreased, his experience and knowledge of promotion to the Premier League make him a valuable asset to Bristol City off the pitch.

Andy King has issued a heartfelt message to Leicester City supporters following last weekend’s clash against his former side.

The midfielder was an unused substitute for Bristol City in their 1-0 loss to the Foxes on Saturday.

The 34-year-old came through the ranks of the academy system at Leicester, breaking into the first team squad in 2006.

The veteran spent 14 years at the King Power Stadium, playing a role in establishing the club in the Premier League under current Robins coach Nigel Pearson.

He also was a part of the squad that won the league title in 2016 in remarkable fashion under Claudio Ranieri.

What has Andy King said about his return to Leicester City?

King has posted on social media a message to Leicester supporters following his first trip back to the club since departing in 2020.

The former Foxes player thanked the home fans for giving him a positive reception upon his return to the King Power, and claimed there were plenty of positives for his current team to take away from the game despite a 1-0 loss.

“Lots of positives to take from the team’s performance yesterday, we’ll be stronger as a group for that,” wrote King, via Instagram.

“Leicester city, sometimes words can’t do a feeling or situation justice, yesterday was one of those afternoons.

“The reception you gave me was more than I could have imagined and the feelings I had during that time will live with me forever.

“I’m so glad I got the chance to come back and see you all again and after the game be able to relive all those amazing memories.

“Good luck for the rest of the season.”

Pearson’s side dropped to ninth in the Championship table following the loss to the current league leaders.

The Robins will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The team is currently one point outside of the play-off places after eight games, having earned 12 points from a possible 24.

City face a run of three more games before the October international break.

Pearson’s side take on the likes of Stoke City, Rotherham United and Leeds United before a two-week break from league action.

It is still early stages for this season, but City will have plenty of positives to take away from their performances so far.

King has featured just twice for the side in the league so far, with both of those appearances coming from the bench.

Can Andy King play an important role for Bristol City this season?

King’s role on the pitch has diminished even further this year, as he continues to tumble down the pecking order of Pearson’s squad.

But, it is his contribution to the dressing room off the pitch that makes him a valuable asset to have in the team.

King has a lot of incredible experience, and knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League.

While he is unlikely to feature much this campaign, he is still a very useful player to have at Ashton Gate as the club attempts to fight for Premier League promotion.