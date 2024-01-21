Highlights Andi Weimann's signing by Bristol City in 2018 was a stroke of genius, as he scored 51 goals in over 200 appearances.

Weimann's most successful season at Bristol City was in 2021/22, when he scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists.

The widespread appreciation and support for Weimann upon his departure shows how loved he was by everyone at Bristol City.

Andi Weimann recently departed Bristol City on loan for West Brom. The Robins' decision to sign Weimann in 2018 has proven to be a stroke of genius after six years at the club and more than 50 goals.

Austria international, Andreas Weimann signed for Bristol City in 2018 after three years with the Rams. The deal to bring him to Ashton Gate reportedly cost £2million.

On the surface, the deal seemed like a lot, particularly considering that Weimann had scored just 37 goals in 260 senior career appearances.

Weimann has joined West Brom, as they seek to continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Andi Weimann a success at Bristol City

The attacker became an instant starter for the Robins, making 44 appearances in his first season at Ashton Gate and scoring 10 goals.

Weimann's most successful period in Bristol came during the 2021/22 season, when he scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 Championship appearances.

The move proved to be a great success for Weimann and Bristol City. The Austrian made more than 200 appearances, scoring 51 goals and went on to become club captain.

Andreas Weimann Championship record at Bristol City (Sofascore) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 44 10 5 2019/20 45 9 7 2020/21 7 2 0 2021/22 46 22 10 2022/23 43 6 5 2023/24 20 1 1

Upon leaving for West Brom this month, Weimann posted a message to City supporters thanking them for five amazing years and expressing gratitude to the club and its supporters for the memories and friendships.

Weimann is appreciated at Ashton Gate

Weimann's influence at Bristol City was felt by fans and former players. His social media post received comments from his Bristol City teammates, the club and fans, all wishing him well and thanking him for his contribution to the club.

Bristol City FC Supporters Page commented on their support for Weimann on social media.

The widespread appreciation and support for a departing player shows how widely loved Weiman was by everyone at Bristol City.

Bristol City got some of Weimann's best

Andreas Weimann's time with Bristol City can only be seen as a success for both Bristol City and Weimann himself.

The 32-year-old scored 51 goals for the Robins, by far his best return in front of goal for any club he played for. Whilst he lacked consistency over multiple seasons, he always gave his all for the club, something appreciated by fans of any club.

The appreciation shown by fans and players and the decision to make Weimann captain at Ashton Gate shows just how successful he was as a City player, particularly given the short spells he spent with other clubs throughout his career.