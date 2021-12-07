Bristol City and Swansea set for potential January transfer battle

Bristol City are set to battle Championship rivals Swansea City for Hearts defender Craig Halkett in January, according to Football Insider.

The start of the winter window is now a little more than three weeks away, offering EFL clubs the chance to bolster their squads ahead of the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

It seems both Bristol City and Swansea are keen to add defensive reinforcements as Football Insider has reported that both are eyeing a move for Halkett next month.

The Championship pair are said to have both keeping tabs on the 26-year-old centre-back, who is out of contract in the summer and therefore likely available on a cut-price deal in January.

The Scotsman has been a key part of Hearts’ hugely impressive start to the season, with the defender playing all but one game in the Cinch Premiership so far and helping the newly-promoted side sit third after 17 games.

A product of the Rangers academy, Halkett made his name at Livingston before moving to Tynecastle Park in 2019 and playing his part as they won promotion last term.

The Verdict

After a phenomenal start to the season from Hearts, it seems Halkett is the latest defender turning heads in the Championship.

John Souttar has been strongly linked with a move to the second tier in recent weeks but it seems Bristol City and Swansea are keen on signing his defensive colleague.

And for good reason, the 26-year-old could prove a bargain given his contract situation and prove a useful addition to the respective squads – with both managers utilising back threes in recent weeks.

Losing both Souttar and Halkett in the same window would be far from ideal for the Scottish club but they’ll likely feel that is better than seeing them both leave for nothing in the summer.