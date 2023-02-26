Bristol City and Swansea City place Crystal Palace man on watch-list ahead of the summer window

Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips is attracting interest from Championship duo Bristol City and Swansea City ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window in a few months, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old is currently out on loan at Shrewsbury Town and has earned rave reviews from fans of the Shropshire club.

The athletic and energetic midfielder has featured nine times in the league thus far for a side who still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, netting once and providing a further two assists.

As per the report, both clubs are mulling over whether to strike a loan agreement or to buy the young midfielder as it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace would sanction his permanent departure.

The verdict

It is no surprise at all to see that Phillips is already attracting interest from the Championship but it would be a slight shock to see Palace selling him when the summer window opens its door.

A midfielder with excellent levels of maturity, energy and technical ability, he is progressing at an exciting rate with the League One outfit.

Proving to be a real hit at Shrewsbury during the early stages of his loan spell, he will be hoping that his side can continue making progress in looking to disrupt the current top-six.

A player that will likely emerge on the radars of several clubs if he is able to continue thriving with the Shrews, it will be an interesting situation to follow.