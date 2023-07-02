Bristol City and Swansea City have both made moves to sign Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that both sides have registered an interest in signing Fiorini on loan from the Premier League outfit.

Man City are currently weighing up whether to sanction a temporary departure or a permanent exit for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old is believed to be on the radar of a number of unnamed European clubs.

The Robins and the Swans could also face competition in this particular pursuit from Reading who have been named as a potential suitor for Fiorini.

While these two aforementioned sides will be able to offer the midfielder the opportunity to feature in the Championship next season, the Royals are currently preparing for life in League One after suffering relegation to this division earlier this year.

Reading are set to take on Peterborough United on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season next month.

How did Lewis Fiorini fare in the Championship for Blackpool last season?

Fiorini was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Championship last season as he sealed a temporary switch to Blackpool.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, his game-time was limited during this particular spell due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during a clash with Queens Park Rangers in August.

Fiorini made his return to action in February, and went on to feature for Blackpool in eight of their final 10 league games of the season.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates at this level, the midfielder managed to find the back of the net in the Tangerines' 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

Would Fiorini be a good signing for Bristol City or Swansea City?

While Fiorini was unable to make a major impact for Blackpool last season, he still managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.65 in the second tier.

The midfielder could potentially take his game to new heights in the upcoming term if he seals a switch to Ashton Gate or the Swansea.com Stadium as he now knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Providing that Fiorini maintains his fitness over the course of the 2023/24 season, he may prove to be a good addition to Bristol City's, or Swansea's squad.

In order to have the best chance of completing a move for Fiorini, both of these sides will have to offer assurances regarding game-time to the reigning Premier League champions.