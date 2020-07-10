Bristol City and Reading ready for battle as they eye bargain arrival

According to the Daily Mail, both Bristol City and Reading are interested in signing Beram Kayal on a free this summer, with Brighton and Hove Albion seeing him leave the club.

The experience Kayal has spent much of his career on these shores, helping Albion get out of the EFL and into the Premier League, as well as playing for Scottish champions Celtic.

Indeed, he has plenty of knowhow and ability to call upon for a side that is looking perhaps for that extra bit of promotion experience and both the Robins and Royals fit that description.

The Robins, of course, look set to fall short once more in terms of the Premier League, whilst Reading want to be back challenging for the play-offs, after a few years in the Championship doldrums.

The Verdict

Kayal, on a free, could be worth a look – particularly for Reading.

He knows the Championship well from his time with Brighton and knows what you need to do to turn challenging regularly for promotion into getting the job done.

On a free, he’s worth consideration and you could see him playing a great deal for the Royals, whilst the Robins might feel as though the mental side of things when push comes to shove is where they are lacking, and he could help them with that.