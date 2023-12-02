Highlights Championship clubs Bristol City and QPR are interested in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Muniz's game time has been limited, both at Middlesbrough on loan last season and at Fulham this season.

The Cottagers won't take a decision on him until they bring a replacement in.

Championship duo Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers have taken an interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The Brazilian forward was heavily involved for the Cottagers during his first season in London, helping to contribute to his current side's promotion back to the Premier League as an alternative option to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic's form saw his appearances limited, but he was still able to contribute and could class his first campaign at Craven Cottage as a success.

But he became surplus to requirements when Marco Silva's side were promoted to the top flight, with the forward being sent out on loan to Middlesbrough as the Teesside outfit looked to join the Cottagers in the top tier.

Stats in England (in all competitions) Season Appearances Goals 2021/22 28 5 2022/23 17 2 2023/24 8 1

Unfortunately for him, his game time at the Riverside was limited, with Cameron Archer's arrival in January not exactly helping matters.

Muniz made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Boro, scoring twice in the protest and failing to build on a semi-promising first season in England.

This term, he has made eight competitive appearances so far, but his game time has been limited in the league.

Which other teams are interested in Rodrigo Muniz?

The Cottagers are currently weighing up whether to send him out on loan - and they may be tempted to considering he isn't winning a huge amount of game time.

In saying that, he has been part of plenty of matchday squads this term and may potentially want to bring in a replacement if he did depart, either permanently or on loan.

In terms of other teams that are interested in him, Atletico Mineiro and Gremio are believed to be keen on him, although it's unclear whether Muniz wants to return to his home nation after failing to achieve much in England.

It doesn't look as though Muniz will be departing at the very start of the window though, with Silva's side wanting to bring in another striker before they make a decision on the 22-year-old.

Should Bristol City and QPR make moves for Rodrigo Muniz?

The Robins already have some centre-forward options at their disposal, so it's fair to argue that some of their options are inexperienced and that's why they may be keen to add another senior player to their squad.

After losing Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott who can be real assets in the final third, bringing in Muniz who can score regularly at this level could be good.

QPR are a team that definitely should be looking to recruit a striker.

They did recruit Paul Smyth, who can be an asset in the final third as he showed last night. But they can't be too reliant on Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong, with the former not guaranteed to score goals most weeks and the latter still inexperienced at this point despite the obvious quality he has.

Marti Cifuentes deserves the chance to put his stamp on the squad - and Muniz could be a good fit for him. Whether they will be able to agree a deal with their rivals remains to be seen though.