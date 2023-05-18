Bristol City and Preston North End are reportedly interested in AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

According to Football Insider, the Robins and the Lilywhites are "leading the race" for Al-Hamadi, but face competition with a number of other Championship clubs keeping tabs.

As Football League World exclusively revealed in April, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday had all sent scouts to watch Al-Hamadi in action.

Wimbledon are said to be "aware of the growing interest" in the 21-year-old, but they are "reluctant to lose him and are holding out for a big offer to even consider cashing in".

Al-Hamadi joined the Dons from Wycombe Wanderers in January and enjoyed an excellent second half of the season after his move to Plough Lane, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 19 appearances.

What is the latest on Ali Al-Hamadi's AFC Wimbledon future?

Al-Hamadi is under contract with the Dons until 2025 and manager Johnnie Jackson revealed in March that he was not concerned about losing him in the summer.

When asked if he feared that his form would see him attract interest from elsewhere, Jackson told the South London Press: "No, I don’t want him to stop scoring.

"We bought Ali in – he’s hit the ground running and is flying. But he’s one that we have brought in for this season and beyond – we want to build.

"The beauty is at the top end of the pitch, with players such as him and Josh Davison, we’re going into next season with lads under contract.

"They’re not just for one season – they’re to help us build and take this football club where we want to take it."

Would Ali Al-Hamadi be a good signing for Bristol City or Preston North End?

Al-Hamadi would be an exciting signing for any club this summer.

His form since his move to Wimbledon in January has been exceptional and it is no surprise he is on the radar of clubs from higher divisions.

While there are risks attached to signing a player who has only displayed this kind of prolific form for a short period, Al-Hamadi clearly has a lot of potential and he would be a smart long-term investment.

Wimbledon are vulnerable to losing their prized asset this summer given their struggles in the fourth tier last season and as interest in his services grows, it seems inevitable he will be moving on over the coming months.