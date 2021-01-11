Bristol City and Millwall handed boost in January pursuit of midfielder

Bristol City and Millwall target Abdoulaye Sissako could reportedly leave Belgian Pro League side Zulte Wagrem before the end of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was linked with leaving his current club in the summer, with AS Monaco and Middlesbrough thought to be keen then, but nothing materialised and he has been a mainstay in the Zulte Wagrem side this term.

It seems he may be on the move this month, however, as RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi has reported that Sissako could leave the Belgian top tier side before the January window slams shut.

According to Tanzi, three clubs are currently in pursuit of the defensive midfielder, including Championship duo City and Millwall.

A product of the AJ Auxerre academy, Sissako spent multiple seasons in the French second tier before earning a move to Zulte Wagrem in the summer of 2019.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire next summer but the Belgian club have a one-year option, indicating they’re unlikely to want to let him go too cheaply.

The Verdict

This is a boost for City and Millwall as it seems their target could be on the move in January.

Both clubs could do with adding to their midfield this month and though he’s not yet the finished product, Sissako would be an interesting addition.

Monaco’s prior interest shows he is a player with potential but I’m not convinced that he has the quality in possession to dominate the midfield in the Championship.

His energy and industry would make him a useful addition to both Dean Holden and Gary Rowett’s squads but you feel this may be a signing with the future in mind.