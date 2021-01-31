Bristol City and Middlesbrough considering late transfer deal with ‘top-level talks’ held

Bristol City and Middlesbrough have held top-level talks over a potential late swap deal for strikers Famara Diedhiou and Britt Assombalonga with both clubs keen on the move, per TEAMtalk.

Diedhiou has been the subject of intense speculation over his future throughout the January window, with the forward’s current deal at the club set to expire in the summer. It has been reported that the Robins had been wanting to tie him down to a new deal. It has also been reported that they were aiming to keep hold of him this month, even if that meant losing him for free.

It had been reported that Middlesbrough are interested in making a potential move for Diedhiou as Neil Warnock looks to add a target man to his squad before the window closes. Although the Boro boss had somewhat played down the chances of any move for the forward being pulled off before Monday’s deadline.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players ever score a goal at the Riverside Stadium?

1 of 18 Ben Gibson Yes No

It has now emerged though that talks have been held over a move that would see both Diedhiou and Assombalonga swap clubs before the window closes. Both clubs are thought to be keen on the idea and the Robins were preparing to offer a deal to the Boro striker in the summer, per TEAMtalk.

The verdict

This is a move that could well make sense for both clubs, with both forwards seeing their respective deals running down. At this stage in the transfer window, it is unlikely that they would be able to find a replacement for either player if they allowed them to leave to recoup back some form of a transfer fee for them.

Boro’s interest in Diedhou has been reported for the last few weeks now, and the forward is the type of target man that Warnock gets the best out of. The 28-year-old has hit six goals so far this campaign in 23 Championship appearances (Sofascore), and if he arrived at the Riverside he could help to spearhead their push for the play-offs.

It is interesting to see that Bristol City have been prepared to offer Assombalonga a deal in the summer, and the forward would be an ideal replacement for Diedhiou. The striker has five goals in 24 appearances in the league this term, and has reached double figures in each of the last four campaigns in the Championship (Sofascore). That means he could be a very promising addition.