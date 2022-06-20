Bristol City and Hull City transfer interest emerges in key Derby County player

Bristol City and Hull City are eyeing a move for Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies, it has been claimed.

As per reporter Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Championship duo are interested in a move for the 37-year-old, with Wayne Rooney said to be anxiously waiting on takeover news in order to keep hold of him.

Nixon’s claims come after the Rams’ central defender recently gave some mixed signals regarding his future at Pride Park.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Davies admitted that his heart remained at Pride Park, but indicated that his head may lay elsewhere.

The 37-year-old told the Daily Mail: “I’d like to stay in the right circumstances. That’s my heart talking.”

“My head says if something comes up at Championship level I’d be silly not to take it. I still have a hunger.”

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Davies was impressive for the Rams in 2021/22.

Throughout the campaign, the club captain was a mainstay in their side, appearing in all 46 of Derby’s Championship matches.

His current deal at Pride Park expires this summer, with the club unable to offer him a new deal at present due to their administration status and ongoing takeover saga.

The Verdict

Curtis Davies would be a decent signing for either of these sides.

Although Bristol City have numbers in central defence, players could always be sold or loaned out to make room for the 37-year-old.

Davies showed last season that he has plenty to offer on the pitch despite being in the latter stages of his career, and on a free transfer, is a low risk signing this summer.

Not only that, but he is a leader, and has showed over the last two years what a positive effect he can have on a young squad at Derby.

Indeed, either of these clubs would be wise to see if they can tempt Davies to depart Pride Park this summer.